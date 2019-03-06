In pictures: Cars unveiled at the 89th Geneva International Motor Show

The new flying car 'PAL-V Liberty Pioneer Edition' is presented during the press day at the '89th International Motor Show' in Geneva

The 89th version of the is finally here. The 11-day event, which opens to the general public on Thursday, will showcase expensive luxury cars and supercars.





Visitors look at the 'Piech Mark Zero' electric car

One of the oldest motor shows in the world, it will witness this year a host of electric vehicles and electric concepts, which will set the tempo for brands in the future.





unveils world's 'fastest' e-car Battista

Luxury electric vehicles brand Automobili Pininfarina, part of the group, unveiled its luxury electric vehicle Battista, which is touted to be faster than a current Formula 1 race car in its 0-100 km/hr sub-two second sprint. When it arrives in 2020, the will be the most powerful car ever designed. It has the potential to accelerate to 62 mph in less than two seconds, faster than a Formula 1 car, and break the 250 mph top speed barrier all with a potential zero emissions range of over 300 miles, the company said.





The new Citroen 'The Citroenist' concept car

Automakers are rolling out new electric and hybrid models at the show as they get ready to meet tougher emissions requirements in Europe - while not forgetting the profitable and popular SUVs and SUV-like crossovers.





unveiled a concept version of the SUV H2X

on Tuesday unveiled four products, including the premium hatchback Altroz and a concept version of the small SUV H2X, at a media briefing here. The company took curtains off an electric version of the Altroz hatchback as well, which it plans to launch next year.





The new Sin Cars 'L City' electric car is presented at the in Geneva

