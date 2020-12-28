Hero Electric ties up with eBikeGO to transform last mile deliveries

-
Hero Electric on Monday said it has tied up with e-mobility startup eBikeGO to supply over 1,000 bikes to transform last mile deliveries.
eBikeGo will procure these Hero Electric bikes through the next financial year with the first batch of 120 already delivered to the startup, the company said in a release.
Through the partnership, the companies will further transform the last mile deliveries from petrol to electric with their expertise in EV technology and internet of things (IoT) enabled operations, it said.
"At Hero Electric, we've always believed that to solve last mile delivery connectivity, the best option is to go electric. In the endeavour to drive the same, we have many partners who help not only businesses but also consumers with an affordable and efficient solution.
"With this partnership, we look forward to leveraging the reach eBikeGO brings to further transform the space and bring more electric vehicles on road," said Naveen Munjal, MD, Hero Electric.
As part of the tie-up, Hero Electric will also provide service support to the startup through its over 600 pan-India dealer network along with a dedicated relationship manager for maximum uptime, said the release.
The bikes will be serviced end-to-end through Hero Electric's robust service model with at least 90 per cent uptime through the life of the vehicle, it added.
''We are on a mission to disrupt the way last mile delivery happens in India, with our unique smart electric scooter utilisation model that provides for a transformation of the erstwhile delivery ecosystem.
"Our strategic alliance with Hero Electric eBikeGo will play a pivotal role in the mass adoption to electric 2-wheeler adoption in India," said Irfan Khan, Founder and CEO, eBikeGO.
Founded in 2017 in Amritsar, eBikeGO offers smart IoT-powered mobility solutions, currently providing bikes on subscription in five cities namely Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Amritsar, and Jaipur.
The startup started with 640 users and is now providing mobility solutions in 8 cities to more than 18,000 users, as per the release.
"The bike rental space is fast emerging as a viable alternate to bike ownership. We are happy to partner with serious players like eBikeGO to offer a great experience of a smooth and a pleasurable ride to a discerning customer who cares for the environment and wants an easy, effortless and joyful riding experience," said Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric.
With the introduction of versatile bikes like Nyx with a flexi range, Hero is getting a flurry of interest from different segments of B2B customers, may it be deliveries, rentals or bike sharing, he added.
