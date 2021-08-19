HMSI drives in all new bike CB200X, tagged at Rs 1.44 lakh

-
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) on Thursday launched an all-new model CB200X in the country, tagged at Rs 1.44 lakh (ex-showroom Gurugram).
The new model is a carefully crafted machine for everyday usage as much as it is for exploring the roads less travelled, the two-wheeler major said.
"Keeping in mind the evolving lifestyle of the Indian youth, the urban explorer - CB200X gives today's youngsters a riding experience that pushes them to explore more.
Built to excite riders, CB200X offers a perfect riding companion for their daily city rides and short weekend getaways beyond the cityscapes," HMSI Managing Director, President & CEO Atsushi Ogata said.
The bike comes powered by a Bharat Stage-VI compliant advanced 184 cc engine. Other features include an all-LED lighting setup, fully digital liquid crystal meter, and split seat, among others.
HMSI Director, Sales & Marketing, Yadvinder Singh Guleria said the CB200X is a classic urban explorer at heart developed for next-gen millennials.
"Its design is inspired by Honda's legendary higher displacement adventure bikes. The overall design provides riders with an upright and relaxed posture for city commute as well as for their weekend rides. Built to deliver dynamic performance, its engine delivers a powerful torque character in a practical range and a sporty performance in the high rpm range," he added.
The company has commenced taking bookings for the bike and the deliveries are expected to begin from next month, Guleria noted.
