Volkswagen says might have to cut production further due to chip shortage

BERLIN (Reuters) - may need to cut production further due to a semiconductor supply bottleneck, the German carmaker said on Thursday.

expects the situation to improve by the end of the year and aims to make up for production shortfalls in the second half as far as possible, the company told Reuters.

Rival Toyota will reduce global production for September by 40% from its previous plan, the Nikkei business daily reported on Thursday.

(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach, writing by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Caroline Copley)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)