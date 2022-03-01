Honda Motorcycle total sales drop 29% at 312,621 units in February

Motorcycle and Scooter India's total vehicle sales declined 29 per cent in February at 312,621 units over the same month of the previous year.

The company had sold a total of 442,696 vehicles in February 2021, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

Domestic sales declined 31 per cent to 285,677 units in the previous month as compared to 411,622 units sold last year.

Exports stood at 26,944 units in February 2022, it added.

