JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Hero MotoCorp sales dip 29% in Feb to 358,254 units, but exports rise
Business Standard

Honda Motorcycle total sales drop 29% at 312,621 units in February

The company had sold a total of 442,696 vehicles in February 2021, it said in a statement on Tuesday

Topics
Honda Motorcycles | Honda | scooter sales

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Honda
File photo of Honda logo

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India's total vehicle sales declined 29 per cent in February at 312,621 units over the same month of the previous year.

The company had sold a total of 442,696 vehicles in February 2021, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

Domestic sales declined 31 per cent to 285,677 units in the previous month as compared to 411,622 units sold last year.

Exports stood at 26,944 units in February 2022, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue, March 01 2022. 22:17 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.