Kia reports 40% jump to 1.88 trn in Q2 profit riding on high-end SUVs

-
ALSO READ
Kia Sonet surpasses cumulative sales milestone of 150,000 units in 2 years
Kia to drive in EV6 electric sedan in India; bookings open next month
Car review: Kia Carens packs style with smart pricing
Kia India opens bookings for EV6, its first electric model in India
Hyundai to set up $7 bn EV plant in US during Biden's Asia visit: Report
-
Automaker Kia said on Friday that its second-quarter net profit jumped 40 per cent from a year earlier on an improved product mix and a weak won.
Net profit for the three months ended in June rose to 1.88 trillion won ($1.43 billion) from 1.34 trillion won in the same period of last year, the company said in a statement.
The second-quarter bottom line was buoyed by increased sales of high-end SUV models, decreased incentives and the won's weakness against the dollar, reports Yonhap news agency.
Such factors helped offset the carmaker's production losses derived from a prolonged chip shortage and disruptions of parts supplies, Kia said.
Operating profit also soared 50 percent to 2.23 trillion won in the second quarter from 1.48 trillion won a year ago. Sales were up 19 percent to 21.87 trillion won from 18.34 trillion won.
From January to June, net profit climbed 23 per cent to 2.91 trillion won from 2.38 trillion won a year earlier.
Operating profit jumped 50 per cent to 3.84 trillion won from 2.56 trillion won during the same period. Sales gained 15 per cent to 40.23 trillion won from 34.92 trillion won.
Kia's parent company Hyundai Motor Group earlier said that its second-quarter net profit jumped 56 per cent from a year earlier on improved product mix and a weak won.
Net profit for the three months ended in June rose to 3.08 trillion won (US$2.34 billion) from 1.98 trillion won during the same period of last year.
In the six-month period, Hyundai sold a total of 1.88 million vehicles, achieving 43 per cent of its sales target of 4.34 million units for the year.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU