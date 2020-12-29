India seeks comment on proposal to make airbags mandatory for cars

-
ALSO READ
India open to raising duties on auto imports to boost local production
Honda reaches $85 million settlement over faulty airbags in cars sold in US
Volvo recalls 54,000 US vehicles for air bag defect linked to one death
Maruti Suzuki says 'no immediate need' for govt to cut taxes on cars
Will tweak strategy to maintain electric, autonomous push: Volkswagen CEO
MUMBAI (Reuters) - India on Tuesday sought public comment on a proposal to make airbags mandatory for the front passenger in all cars from next year, in a move that could raise costs for automakers slowly seeing a revival in demand.
Carmakers are required to provide an airbag only for the driver, though Indian officials have been talking about the need to improve safety.
All new models manufactured from April 1, and existing models made from June 1, will have to meet the new guideline if approved, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in the notification dated Dec 28.
It asked for suggestions and objections from the public within 30 days from Tuesday before the rule is implemented.
(Reporting by Aditi Shah; Writing by Abhirup Roy; Editing by Robert Birsel)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor