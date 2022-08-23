Indian EV market to hit annual sales of 17 mn units by 2030: Report

-
ALSO READ
To curb pollution, Govt proposes battery-swap plan for e-bikes, rickshaws
Delhi govt to procure 1,950 buses soon; 11k buses in city by 2024-end: CM
Centre asks states to scrap old diesel buses, replace them with EVs
Goa to start 'Pink Rickshaw' service for women drivers: CM Pramod Sawant
Indo-German startup Nunam deploys Audi's used batteries in e-rickshaws
India's electric vehicle market is expected to expand at a compounded annual growth rate of 49 per cent between 2021-2030, with the segment's volumes set to cross annual sales of 17 million by 2030, a new report said on Tuesday.
This projected growth is expected to be driven by factors such as rising fuel prices, entry of new players, advancement in EV technology, continued subsidy support from both the central and state governments as well as anticipated implementation of emission standards, India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA) said in its report.
The EV industry in India experienced one of the quickest recoveries from the pandemic-induced slowdown in 2020, the report observed, noting that the electric two-wheeler segment, accounted for 50 per cent of the total over 4.67 lakh EV sales in the domestic market followed by the low-speed e-three-wheelers in 2021.
However, other segments also showed notable increase over the course of the year, it stated.
The report said that with a Business as Usual (BAU) scenario, the Indian EV market would expand at a CAGR of 49 per cent between 2021 and 2030 and is predicted to reach annual sales of 17 million units by that time, with almost 15 million of those projected to be electric two-wheelers.
Between 2021 and 2030, the yearly battery demand is anticipated to increase at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 41 per cent, reaching 142 GWh, as per the forecast.
It stated that the market is of 6.5 GWh, just like in 2021 and added that the EV segment is anticipated to grow quickly after 20242025, as the initial cost of these vehicles are predicted to be comparable to those of internal combustion engine-powered vehicles on the back of falling battery prices, advancements in EV technology, domestic production and economies of scale.
According to the report, lead-acid batteries continued to dominate the Indian EV ecosystem in 2021, accounting for 81 per cent of the market, due to the high demand for e-rickshaws.
The market share of lithium-ion batteries has been steadily growing, and in 2021, for the first time, the demand for these batteries exceeded the 1 GWh threshold.
Additionally, among lithium-ion chemistries, Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) is the chosen option for e-three and four-wheelers, whereas Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC) is the preferred option for e2W and e-buses, it said.
The FAME II incentives scheme, which was launched by the government to look into ways to make EVs cheaper and attractive to the end-users and has now been extended to 2024, has benefited more than 1.8 million automobiles, IESA said in the report.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor