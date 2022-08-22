McLaren to open its first India retail outlet in Mumbai in October

-
ALSO READ
US raises concern over security framework between Solomon Islands, China
British Airways owner IAG sees return to profit from Q2 over travel rebound
Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific losses narrow as COVID restrictions ease
Marriott International elevates Ranju Alex as Area VP for South Asia region
Luxury carmakers see accelerated demand for premium-end models in India
British luxury carmaker McLaren Automotive on Monday said it is set to enter Indian market this year with the opening of its first dealership in Mumbai in October.
The Indian market would be the automaker's 41st global territory.
The opening of the first retail outlet in October is a key part of company's global expansion plans, extending the brand's already well-established and growing presence in the Asia Pacific region, McLaren Automotive said in a statement.
McLaren sells a range of supercars which are hand-built at UK-based facility.
"India remains an important market where our fans and select clientele can enjoy the best of McLaren in Mumbai. Looking ahead, we will shortly welcome the Artura to India, the all-new high-performance hybrid supercar," McLaren Automotive Managing Director APAC and China - Paul Harris noted.
The company's retail outlet in Mumbai will offer sales, aftersales and servicing on the complete range of McLaren models.
The supercar manufacturer said it will offer the breadth of its model range to Indian customers, including the Everyday McLaren GT and the marque's first ever high-performance hybrid Artura.
The company's core supercar range also includes 720S coming in Coupe and Spider variants along with 765LT Coupe and Spider as the latest addition to the LT product family.
The McLaren Group is headquartered at Woking in Surrey, England.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor