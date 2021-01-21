Luxury carmaker BMW to bring 25 new products in India this year

-
German luxury automotive group BMW plans to bring 25 new products in India this year as it looks to accelerate sales growth, leaving behind the worst of the coronavirus pandemic.
The company, which on Thursday launched its BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine priced between Rs 51.5 lakh and Rs 53.9 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), expects growth in India to be in double digits this year on the back of an increasing demand for personal mobility and people indulging in luxury cars as international travels and holidays are curbed due to COVID-19.
"As far as our business is concerned, the worst of coronavirus is behind us. In 2020 we saw business shut...This year we expect the full 12 months to be operational as compared to around eight months last year. Demand is also picking up," BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah told PTI.
Around November-December last year, the company had been able to achieve its pre-COVID levels, he added.
When asked about the company's growth prospects this year, Pawah said,"We expect it to be really strong, in double digits."
Pawah said there are two factors driving demand. One is the increasing preference for personal mobility in the aftermath of the pandemic due to health and safety concerns and the other, in the luxury segment in particular, people are looking to indulge in cars as they are not going for international holidays in exotic locations.
In order to tap the opportunity, Pawah said,"BMW Group India will launch 25 new products."
These will include eight all-new products, nice facelifts and eight variants.
The BMW Group sells luxury cars and SUVs under the BMW and Mini brands while it is present in the motorcycle segment through BMW Motorrad in India.
"We are also looking to create completely new segments such as we are doing with the 3 Series Gran Limousine," he added.
The BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine with its elongated design, enhanced space, luxurious comfort and dynamic performance has been tailored with an innovative proposition that will attract young, progressive Indians who want a perfect combination of sporty performance and higher practicality for family usage in this segment, Pawah said.
The new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine is available in one diesel variant (BMW 320Ld Luxury Line) priced at Rs 52.5 lakh and two petrol variants -- BMW 330Li Luxury Line tagged at Rs 51.5 lakh and BMW 330Li M Sport 'First Edition' priced Rs 53.9 lakh.
