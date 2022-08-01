Maruti Suzuki India reports 8.28% rise in sales to 175,916 units in July

-
ALSO READ
Maruti Suzuki Q1 preview: PAT may soar up to 300% YoY on low base
Maruti Suzuki to hike vehicle prices this month amid rise in input costs
Maruti Suzuki's exports hit record high of 238,376 units in FY22
Maruti Suzuki sales decline marginally in February to 164,056 units
Maruti Suzuki names Hisashi Takeuchi as new Managing Director and CEO
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Monday reported an 8.28 per cent increase in total sales to 1,75,916 units in July 2022.
The company had sold a total of 1,62,462 units in the same month last year, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) said in a regulatory filing.
Domestic passenger vehicle sales rose 6.82 per cent last month to 1,42,850 units compared to 1,33,732 units in July 2021.
"The shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles, mainly in domestic models," the company said.
Sales of mini cars -- comprising Alto and S-Presso -- were at 20,333 units, up from 19,685 units in the year-ago month, it added.
Similarly, sales of compact cars -- including Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Tour S, and WagonR -- also rose to 84,818 units in July 2022 from 70,268 units in the year-ago month, the company said.
However, sales of utility vehicles -- including Brezza, Ertiga S-Cross and XL6 -- were lower at 23,272 units compared to 32,272 units.
Sales of mid-sized sedan Ciaz were also lower at 1,379 units last month against 1,450 units in the year-ago period, the company said.
MSIL said it has sold 13,048 units of van Eeco last month, up from 10,057 units in July 2021. In the light commercial vehicles segment, it sold 2,816 units of the Super Carry model compared to 2,768 units last July.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor