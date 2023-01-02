Maruti Suzuki's production falls 18% to 124,722 units in December

-
ALSO READ
Maruti Alto K10 2022 Launched: Timing, prices, specs and highlights
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 launched: Check prices, specifications, and more
Maruti Suzuki Q1 preview: PAT may soar up to 300% YoY on low base
Maruti Suzuki Q2 profit may surge up to 355% YoY on higher sales volume
Maruti Suzuki to launch new Alto K10 on Thursday; check design, features
Maruti Suzuki India's production in December 2022 was lower by 17.96 per cent at 1,24,722 units, according to a regulatory filing by the company.
The company had a total production of 1,52,029 units in the same month a year ago.
Production in mini cars and compact segment, comprising models such as Alto, S-Presso, Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift and WagonR, was lower at 83,753 units last month as compared to 1,06,090 units in December 2021.
Production of utility vehicles, including Brezza, Ertiga, Jimny, S-Cross and XL6, was also lower at 27,303 units as compared to 31,794 units in the year-ago month, the filing added.
Light commercial vehicle Super Carry's production stood at 587 units as against 3,262 units in December 2021.
In an interaction on Sunday, Maruti Suzuki India Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales Shashank Srivastava had said the company wanted to keep its stock at a very low level starting January.
"We had to control the production because we wanted to keep this top level down...we did not want to carry the stock of 2022 models," he had said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .