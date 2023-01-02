Kia India records 94.7% rise in domestic sales at 15,184 units in Dec

Automaker Kia India on Monday reported a 94.7 per cent increase in domestic sales at 15,184 units in December.

The company had sold 7,797 units in the year-ago period.

In the calendar year 2022, the company said it witnessed a growth of 47.7 per cent with cumulative sales of 3,36,619 units. Its sales in 2021 stood at 2,27,844 units.

Domestic sales also grew by 40.1 per cent to 2,54,556 units as against 1,81,583 units in 2021, while exports stood at 82,063 units in 2022.

"Despite various headwinds like geopolitical issues, Covid-induced supply chain obstructions and price increase, we managed to register the highest sales ever for the brand in the country," Kia India VP and Head - Sales & Marketing Hardeep Singh Brar said in a statement.

Kia India said its cumulative sales have crossed the 8-lakh milestone in 41 months since starting mass production in August 2019.

