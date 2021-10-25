Premium e-bike maker EMotorad raises $3-million in seed round funding

-
ALSO READ
Euro Cup 2021 round of 16 schedule, qualification scenarios, team standings
Bangalore-based startup HappyCredit raises Rs 5 cr in pre-seed round
toothsi raises $20 mn in Series B funding round led by Eight Roads Ventures
Edtech startup Skill-Lync raises $17.5 mn in funding led by Iron Pillar
Live video startup 100ms raises $4.5mn in seed round led by Accel
Domestic premium e-bike maker, EMotorad (EM), has raised USD 3-million (around Rs 22.5 crore) in a strategic seed round funding from two investors for scaling up its current facilities and expanding its presence across the domestic and overseas markets, a release said on Monday.
Basant Lohia, Managing Director at TaraSafe International Pvt Ltd, along with a Hong Kong-based investor participated in the latest funding round, notching a USD 12-million valuation in the seed round, EMotorad said.
"We are arranging this round of funds to ensure that we will strategically meet our goals and needs with regards to our future plans and prepare ourselves to develop the products that can take the Indian markets by storm," said Rajib Gangopadhyay, founder of EMotorad.
"We are in talks with multiple investors to raise further rounds of fundings and expand to various other demographics. With this push, we'll be able to expand the current team and invest more in the growth and marketing initiatives and accelerate the adoption of EV in the country," said Kunal Gupta, Co-founder-CEO, EMotorad.
The platform said it has been able to set up over 150 dealerships across the country with a presence across 48 major cities within one year of its inception.
At the same time, EM has achieved a global presence by launching its products in the UAE and Nepal as its first international projects. The team has aggressively scaled itself and is already at a strength of up to 100 employees and growing fast, the company said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor