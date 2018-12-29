Rewind 2018: From BMW to Jawa, top 10 motorbike, scooter launches in India

JUST IN
From Audi A8 to Honda Civic, a car for every mood and every pocket in 2019
From the relaunch of a legend from yesteryear to major players bringing new offerings to the market, the Indian motorcycle circuit saw it all. Here's a list of the top launches of 2018

Rahul Saha  |  New Delhi 

Best bikes of 2018

Jawa's Jawa and Jawa 42

Jawa Jawa and Jawa 42
1 / 10
 

Polished chrome, retro lines, the exhaust note and curves, the new Jawa perfectly captures the iconic aesthetics of the brand's heritage and personality. Classic Legends, a subsidiary of Anand Mahindra-owned Mahindra & Mahindra, on November 15 resurrected the iconic Jawa Motorcycles brand in India with the launch of Jawa and Jawa Forty Two.  

The company also showcased its first factory-custom Jawa Perak, which would be added to the line-up later in the future. Powering the Jawa and Jawa Forty Two is a new 293cc engine that the company claims is capable of producing 27PS and 28Nm of power and torque, respectively. Online bookings are closed and the company plans to start delivering motorcycles from March 2019. Classic Legends claims that the bikes are sold out till September 2019.  

Royal Enfield Interceptor and Continental GT

Royal Enfield Interceptor and Continental GT
2 / 10
 

Royal Enfield finally launched the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 in India on November 14, 2018, putting an end to a year-long wait. Originally showcased at EICMA 2017, the bikes started a new chapter for Indian automobile manufacturers who have had an excellent ride on the retro wave in India and abroad. The bikes marked the company's entry into the middleweight motorcycle segment.

While the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 comes in a classic roadster theme, the Continental GT 650 has a cafe racer styling. Developed by Harris Performance, the RE subsidiary in the UK, the retro design is built on an all-new frame that is optimised to offer better handling and comfort.

The power in both the bikes is derived from a 649cc, twin-cylinder, oil-cooled engine that delivers an output of 47 bhp at 7,250 rpm and 52 Nm of peak torque at 5,250 rpm. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox that comes with a slipper clutch and has a top speed of over 160 kmph.

KTM Duke 125 

KTM Duke 125
3 / 10
 

 

The Austrian bike-maker KTM finally unveiled the 125cc Duke in India, making it the most expensive offering in the 125cc segment. Already popular in the international market, the KTM 125 is available at all the 450 KTM showrooms across India. However, unlike the international edition which takes design cues from Duke 390, the Indian version of KTM Duke 125 shares its styling with the KTM Duke 200. The only visual difference between the 125cc and 200c Duke is the redesigned graphics while the majority of the design stays the same.

The street-naked bike is powered by a 124.7cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine that produces a max power of 14.5hp at 9,250rpm and 12Nm of torque at 8,000rpm. The powertrain is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox but misses out on a slipper clutch. The new motorcycle also comes equipped with a single-channel ABS unit similar to the 200 Duke, making it the first 125cc motorcycle in India to feature ABS. 

 

Yamaha R15 V3

Yamaha R15 V3
4 / 10
 

 

Yamaha Motor launched the third generation of Yamaha R15 V 3.0 with completely revamped looks, updated bodywork and engine. The bike now features VVA technology, assist and slipper clutch, hazard lamp, inverted front suspension fork, all-LED lighting system, full LCD-panel meter with shift indicator, and wider tyres.   

The new-gen 155cc, single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine makes 19 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 15.1 Nm of peak torque at 8,500 rpm and is mated to a 6-speed transmission.  

Yamaha R15S and R15 V3 is also expected to get an ABS upgrade in the first month of 2019 (a safety feature mandatory for all two-wheelers above 125cc capacity from April 1, 2019). 

 

BMW G310R and G310GS

BMW G310R and G310GS
5 / 10
 

 

The BMW G 310 GS is perhaps one of the most awaited bikes of 2018. Showcased in this year's Auto-Expo, the BMW G 310 GS and the BMW G 310 R grabbed considerable attention as an entry-level adventure tourer from BMW.

Powering the adventure tourer is a 313cc, single-cylinder, DOHC, liquid-cooled engine that churns out 34PS at 9,500rpm and 28Nm at 7500rpm. The powerplant is mated to a 6-speed transmission. BMW claims that the bike can reach a top speed of 143kmph.

The Bavarian automaker, BMW Motorrad, is producing the BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS in collaboration with TVS and both the bikes will be produced at the TVS plant at Hosur, Tamil Nadu. 

 

Suzuki Bergman Street

Suzuki Bergman Street
6 / 10
 

 

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd launched the much-awaited Burgman Street maxi-scooter in 2018 — a 125cc scooter, which bears the DNA of Suzuki's legendary Burgman design. 

The Burgman Street 125 comes in dual toning and is an absolute head turner. Thanks to the legendary Burgman DNA, which has been a fan favourite since 1998. The maxi-scooter by Suzuki looks bigger and wider than it's rivals. The front apron of the Burgman Street is bold and houses a large LED headlamp and the large visor on the front is also a rare sight in 125cc scooters. The scooter has a laid-back design language and will surely attract the ones who are looking for a comfortable long distance tourer but the design misses out on the sporty-feel that other segment leaders have.

The new Suzuki Burgman Street is powered by the same 124cc engine of Suzuki Access 125. The powertrain is mated to a CVT gearbox and the engineers at Suzuki have tuned the engine a bit to produce 8.7 bhp at 7,000 rpm and torque outputs 10.2 Nm at 5,000 rpm. 

 

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
7 / 10
 

 

Called 'race edition 2.0', the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V motorcycle is a great addition to the popular RTR series from TVS. The new bike receives an all-new body frame with reworked brakes, engine, and suspension. Currently, the bike comes in three different variants – carburettor with front disc, carburettor with front & rear disc, and fuel-injected with front & rear disc. Its overall style is heavily inspired by the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V bike. The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V features similar fuel tank, turn indicators, LED headlight & taillight, and a fully digital instrument cluster. 

Powering the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is the 160cc 4-stroke oil-cooled engine which delivers 16 bhp power and 14.8 Nm of peak torque for the bike’s EFI (Fuel Injection) variant and 16.2 BHP for the carburettor variant. The engine of the bike has been mated to the 5-speed gearbox with A-RT slipper clutch.     

 

Honda Activa 5G

Honda Activa 5G
8 / 10
 

 

The Honda Activa has been the market leader in the 110cc scooter segment with an average sales figure of about 280,000 units per month. Honda introduced the Activa 5G in 2018 that comes with new LED headlamp, digital analog meter, chrome styling and push-button seat opener.

The Honda Activa 5G comes in two variants (STD and DLX) and two new colour schemes – Dazzle Yellow Metallic and Pearl Spartan Red – have also been added. The Activa’s underseat storage is slightly larger at 18 litres and USB charging sockets are also standard on both variants.

A linked braking system (CBS) is also part of standard equipment for both the scooters but surprisingly the engine stays the same -- a 109cc, single-cylinder power plant that churns out 8hp of power and 9Nm of torque. 

 

Hero Xtreme 200R

Hero Xtreme 200R
9 / 10
 

 

Any list of Indian motorcycles is incomplete without a Hero product. Hero MotoCorp launched the Xtreme 200R, which is based on the company's existing Xtreme Sports model, recently for the high potential 200cc bike segment.

Xtreme 200R is powered by an all-new 199.6cc air-cooled, 4-Stroke, 2-Valve single-cylinder OHC engine that produces a peak power of 18.1 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 17.1 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The engine is also equipped with a balancer shaft and comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Xtreme 200R also comes with disc brakes at both ends and ABS. Hero also claims that the Xtreme 200 returns a mileage of 39.9 km/l, which is a great figure for the 200cc segment. 

 

TVS Ntorq 125

TVS Ntorq 125
10 / 10
 

 

Ntorq is a feature-packed offering from TVS that enjoys huge popularity in the 125cc segment. The 125cc scooter has a nice sporty feel, looks great with dual toning and split grab rails and also comes with a technology platform known as 'SmartXonnet' infotainment system that features Bluetooth connectivity, navigation assist, caller ID, last parked location assist, ride stats, and much more.

The TVS Ntorq 125 is the most powerful in the block as the new CVT-REVV 124.79 cc single-cylinder, 4-stroke, 3-valve, air-cooled SOHC engine produces a maximum power output of 9.4 bhp at 7,500 rpm along with a peak torque of 10.5 Nm at 5,500 rpm. 

 


First Published: Sat, December 29 2018. 22:01 IST

