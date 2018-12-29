Rewind 2018: From BMW to Jawa, top 10 motorbike, scooter launches in India

The Austrian bike-maker KTM finally unveiled the 125cc Duke in India, making it the most expensive offering in the 125cc segment. Already popular in the international market, the KTM 125 is available at all the 450 KTM showrooms across India. However, unlike the international edition which takes design cues from Duke 390, the Indian version of shares its styling with the KTM Duke 200. The only visual difference between the 125cc and 200c Duke is the redesigned graphics while the majority of the design stays the same.

The street-naked bike is powered by a 124.7cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine that produces a max power of 14.5hp at 9,250rpm and 12Nm of torque at 8,000rpm. The powertrain is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox but misses out on a slipper clutch. The new motorcycle also comes equipped with a single-channel ABS unit similar to the 200 Duke, making it the first 125cc motorcycle in India to feature ABS.