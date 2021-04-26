Suzuki Motorcycle India drives in new Hayabusa at Rs 16.4 lakh

-
ALSO READ
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter sets up separate biz vertical for exports
Honda makes global premiere of CB350RS bike; priced at Rs 1.96 lakh
Bajaj Auto launches Pulsar NS 125 motorcycle priced at Rs 93,690
Honda Motorcycle reports 29% surge in total sales in February
Royal Enfield aims to become a $5 billion global company: Report
Suzuki Motorcycle India on Monday said it has launched the third generation version of its flagship sports bike Hayabusa in the country at a price of Rs 16.4 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).
The all new Hayabusa has been launched with a full model change for the first time in 13 years.
Suzuki Hayabusa has been the most preferred choice amongst sport bike enthusiasts around the world for over two decades now in the class it created," Suzuki Motorcycle India Managing Director Koichiro Hirao said in a statement.
The new-generation Hayabusa has been developed not only to achieve an even higher overall balance of ultimate performance and comply with the BSVI emissions standards, but also to capture the hearts of both devoted followers and all who lay eyes on the stunning beauty and sharper, tauter form of its bold new design, he added.
The bike comes with various features like hill hold control system and cruise control among others.
The dispatches of the bike would begin in mid-May and it could be booked online with an amount of Rs 1 lakh, Suzuki Motorcycle India said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor