Tata Motors to invest $2 billion in EVs after fundraise from TPG

-
ALSO READ
Tata Motors rolls out 200,000th unit of SUV Nexon
Tata Motors unveils Tigor EV; sales to begin from August 31
Tata Motors launches Tigor EV with price starting at Rs 11.99 lakh
e-Nexon to contribute 5% of company's PV sales soon: Tata Motors CFO
Indian auto parts makers' shares gain on report of talks with Tesla
-
Tata Motors will invest over $2 billion in its electric vehicle (EV) business over the next five years, a company executive said on Tuesday, after the Indian automaker announced it had raised funds from private equity firm TPG.
Earlier, Tata Motors said TPG's Rise Climate Fund and Abu Dhabi state holding company ADQ had agreed to invest about $1 billion to expand the company's EV business for which it would form a separate unit.
TPG and ADQ would hold between 11% and 15% in the new EV entity, valuing it at about $9.1 billion, Tata said. The unit will invest in new models, dedicated battery electric vehicle platforms, charging infrastructure and battery technologies.
"The aim is to lead the EV charge in the market," Shailesh Chandra, head of Tata Motors' passenger vehicles business told reporters, adding that to achieve its goals the company will work with investors who are focussed on a "carbon free world."
This is the first major fundraising by an Indian carmaker to push clean mobility when global automakers such as General Motors, Volkswagen and Toyota Motor are spending tens of billions of dollars to speed up EV adoption and also counter China's dominance of the sector.
It also comes as the world's biggest electric carmaker Tesla Inc is preparing to launch its cars in India and has been lobbying the government to lower import duties on EVs.
Investments in EVs globally by 2025 could total $330 billion, consulting firm AlixPartners said in June, adding that it expects EV sales to increase to about a quarter of total global vehicle sales by 2030 from about 2% today.
India intends for EVs to make up 30% of total car sales by 2030 from less than 1% at present. To achieve its target the government has launched several incentive schemes including one for setting up local battery manufacturing.
Tata Motors dominates EV sales in India with its electric SUV Nexon and Tigor compact EV, and plans to launch 10 new electric models by 2025. But several carmakers including Maruti Suzuki, India's largest, have yet to enter the space.
Tata, which owns the luxury brand Jaguar Land Rover, also has the advantage of working with other group companies such as Tata Power, Tata Chemicals and Tata Autocomp to create an ecosystem for EVs, Chandra said.
JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley advised Tata Motors while Bank of America advised TPG.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU