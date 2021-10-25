Tata Power crosses 1,000 EV charging stations mark in India

-
Tata Power on Monday said it now has a network of more than 1,000 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across the country.
This network of 1,000 public charging stations provides innovative and seamless EV charging experiences for Tata Power's customers across offices, malls, hotels, retail outlets, and places of public access, enabling clean mobility and freedom from range-anxiety, it said in a statement.
In addition, there are close to 10,000 home EV charging points, which make EV charging super-convenient for the vehicle owners, the company added.
Tata Power EZ Chargers ecosystem covers the entire value chain of public, captive, bus/ fleet and home chargers.
Starting with the first chargers being installed in Mumbai, Tata Power EV charging points are now present in nearly 180 cities.
The company is planning to have a base of 10,000 charging stations as also to enable whole stretches of highways into e-highways across the country, it said.
