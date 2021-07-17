Ola says it got 100,000 bookings for electric scooter within 24 hours

-
Ola Electric on Saturday said it has received around 1 lakh bookings for its upcoming scooter within the first 24 hours of initiating the process.
The company had opened booking for its electric scooter in the evening of July 15.
"I am thrilled by the tremendous response from customers across India for our first electric vehicle. The unprecedented demand is a clear indicator of shifting consumer preferences to EVs. This is a huge step forward in our mission to transition the world to sustainable mobility," Ola Chairman and Group CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said in a statement.
Ola claims the electric scooter would be class leading in terms of speed, range, boot space as well as technology.
The company has stated that the model would be priced aggressively to make it widely accessible.
Ola plans to reveal the features and price of the scooter in the coming days.
The scooter will be made-in-India for the world. It would be manufactured at the company's two-wheeler factory, being built in Tamil Nadu.
The first phase of the Ola Futurefactory is nearing completion and will be operationalised soon, while the full capacity of 10 million vehicles per annum will be built by next year.
