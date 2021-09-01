VE Commercial Vehicles posts nearly 2-fold jump in August sales

Ltd, a joint venture between Group and Eicher Motors, on Wednesday reported a nearly two-fold jump in total sales at 4,793 units in August 2021.

The company had sold a total of 2,477 units in the same month last year, Ltd (VECV) said in a statement.

Sales of Eicher branded trucks and buses were at 4,667 units last month as compared to 2,440 units in August 2020, a growth of 91.3 per cent, it added.

In the domestic market, Eicher brand of CVs clocked sales of 3,864 units as against 2,190 units in the year-ago month, up 76.4 per cent. Exports of Eicher branded trucks and buses stood at 803 units last month as compared to 250 units in August 2020.

trucks and buses recorded sales of 126 units in August 2021 as against 37 units in the corresponding month last year, the company said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)