Volvo Car India commences 24x7 customer support service across country

Volvo Car India on Thursday said it has initiated a 24x7 customer support service for its customers in the country.
The Consumer Relations Centre (CRC) reachable at a toll-free number 18001029100 has started to provide customer service, queries handling and roadside assistance to all Volvo customers.
This Centre is also unique as it makes India the only country in the Volvo Asia Pacific ecosystem to provide round the clock customer support, the Swedish automaker noted.
"We pride ourselves in being a customer-centric company and this is our latest offering towards superior customer satisfaction."
"The Consumer Relation Centre enhances customer confidence in the brand with the conviction that the company is contactable round the clock, year-round in the unlikely event of a customer having to reach out. We are committed to growing in the Indian market and will continue to invest in initiatives that focus on customers," Volvo Car India Managing Director Jyoti Malhotra said in a statement.
The company said it has introduced several customer-centric initiatives during the past 12 months including ensuring customer safety and promoting online purchases.
Volvo commenced operations in India in 2007 and currently sells its model range through 25 dealerships.
