Deja vu, RBI

The Story of the Reserve Bank of India Rahul Bajoria Rupa 308 pages; Rs 695 How far can the government of the day put pressure on the governor of the Reserve Bank of India? What is this Section 7 of the RBI Act that was never used, and when was it introduced? How many times has the governor resigned? What was the opinion of the RBI when high-value currency notes were demonetised in the past? If we were to ask the questions that are cropping up today, we have answers for all those questions in the past.

Rahul Bajoria’s book, The Story of the Reserve Bank of ...