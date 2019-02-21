From Burma to Myanmar

Myanmar in the World: Journeys Through a Changing Burma Abhijit Dutta Aleph 372 pages, Rs 799 In Abhijit Dutta’s book, Myanmar in the World: Journeys Through A Changing Burma, I was expecting a travelogue. The author tells his tale through journeys he has undertaken both into the Myanmar heartland and to its ethnic peripheries, but this book is a dense tapestry that draws upon the country’s history, its complex geography and its changing present.

It offers a nuanced, if somewhat impressionistic, perspective on the country and its people. Having lived in ...