CCI approves Greenforest New Energies' stake buy in Tata Power Renewable
2-wheeler makers accelerate global expansion plans as exports gain traction

The domestic slowdown and growing acceptability of Made-in-India brands offer opportunities to accelerate the drive to global markets

Shally Seth Mohile  |  Mumbai 

In the June quarter of FY23, overseas shipment of motorcycles and scooters jumped to 11,49,000 units, the highest since the June quarter of FY19, according to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam)

An unexpectedly robust export performance and a sluggish domestic market have encouraged two-wheeler manufacturers to aggressively accelerate on the international expansion route in the coming years. They plan to make deeper inroads into traditional markets but also explore newer ones. Their ability and confidence to do so reflect a critical change in perception and acceptability of Made-in-India brands, allowing domestic two-wheeler makers to potentially earn higher margins by looking beyond the sub-continent.

First Published: Tue, July 26 2022. 16:57 IST

