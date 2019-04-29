JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Mukesh Ambani's personal companies reduce debt by selling assets
Business Standard

29 Air India flights delayed, airline limps after fixing software glitch

Twenty-nine Air India flights were delayed Monday by over an hour as a glitch in the check-in software fixed three days ago continued to bug the national carrier.

Air India
Photo: Shutterstock

Twenty-nine Air India flights were delayed Monday by over an hour as a glitch in the check-in software fixed three days ago continued to bug the national carrier.

An airline spokesperson said 352 flights few on Monday. The glitch delayed 149 flights Saturday and 137 Sunday.

Air India's Passenger Service System (PSS) software, which takes care of check-in, baggage and reservation, didn't work for more than five hours on Saturday.

The PSS software is owned and managed by Atlanta-based SITA.
First Published: Mon, April 29 2019. 21:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU