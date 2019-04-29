29 Air India flights delayed, airline limps after fixing software glitch

-
ALSO READ
Air India ground staff go on flash strike, flights from Mumbai delayed
150 Air India flights delayed over server breakdown, thousands stranded
Air India invites bids from only central govt entities for Mumbai building
Air India to up fleet utilisation; add frequencies to Melbourne, US routes
Why India's air passengers are suffering more and complaining less
-
Twenty-nine Air India flights were delayed Monday by over an hour as a glitch in the check-in software fixed three days ago continued to bug the national carrier.
An airline spokesperson said 352 flights few on Monday. The glitch delayed 149 flights Saturday and 137 Sunday.
Air India's Passenger Service System (PSS) software, which takes care of check-in, baggage and reservation, didn't work for more than five hours on Saturday.
The PSS software is owned and managed by Atlanta-based SITA.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU