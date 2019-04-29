29 Air India flights delayed, airline limps after fixing software glitch

Twenty-nine flights were delayed Monday by over an hour as a glitch in the check-in software fixed three days ago continued to bug the national carrier.

An airline spokesperson said 352 flights few on Monday. The glitch delayed 149 flights Saturday and 137 Sunday.

Air India's Passenger Service System (PSS) software, which takes care of check-in, baggage and reservation, didn't work for more than five hours on Saturday.

The PSS software is owned and managed by Atlanta-based SITA.