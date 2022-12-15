JUST IN
4 workers injured in fire incident at Vedanta ESL Steel plant in Jharkhand

Four workers associated with ESL Steel Ltd, a Vedanta Group firm, were injured due to a fire incident at its plant in Jharkhand's Bokaro district, an official said on Thursday

Topics
Jharkhand | Vedanta

Press Trust of India  |  Bokaro/Dhanbad 

Vedanta will pay a dividend of 31.50 rupees a share to investors, it said in an exchange filing Thursday. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Four workers associated with ESL Steel Ltd, a Vedanta Group firm, were injured due to a fire incident at its plant in Jharkhand's Bokaro district, an official said on Thursday.

All the injured persons, who are residents of neighbouring West Bengal, were admitted to the Bokaro General Hospital, he said.

The condition of one of the four is stated to be critical as he suffered an 80 per cent burn injury, said Chas Circle Officer Dilip Kumar who visited the plant.

The facility is situated under the Chandankyari block of the district.

"Four workers were injured in the incident. The administration would initiate a probe into it," Kumar said.

"There was a fire incident around 10:30 am in MRSS Substation caused by flashover. Four workers of LB Engineering team suffered burn injuries. They were taken to BGH for treatment," a company official said.

The injured workers were doing maintenance work when the incident occurred, he said.

In September last year, three employees of ThyssenKrupp Elevator Company died in an accident at the ESL Steel Ltd plant in Bokaro, while carrying out maintenance work.

The greenfield integrated manufacturing facility, set up by ESL Steel, has a capacity of 2.5 million tonne per annum.

Its products range from pig iron, billets and TMT bars to wire rods and ductile iron pipes.

First Published: Thu, December 15 2022. 23:28 IST

