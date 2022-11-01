ABB India inaugurates its first smart instrumentation factory in Bengaluru

-
ABB India on Tuesday said that it has inaugurated its first smart instrumentation factory in Bengaluru for mass production of measurement and analytical devices.
"ABB Measurement & Analytics recently opened its first smart instrumentation factory in Bengaluru, India, to support the region's ambition of transforming into a global design and manufacturing hub," a statement said.
The new plant will manufacture field devices such as pressure and temperature transmitters, IP convertors and electromagnetic flowmeters for a wide variety of industries, including power, oil and gas, pharmaceutical, water and other segments.
"We are pleased to support the local economy in line with 'make in India' programme with our new factory," said Manish Dixit, Regional Sales & Service Manager South Asia, ABB Measurement & Analytics.
ABB's smart instrumentation factory will cater to customers with speed and agility, leveraging leading digitalized manufacturing solutions, allowing flexible mass production to the highest standards, Dixit added.
First Published: Tue, November 01 2022. 19:34 IST
