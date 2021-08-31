Abbott introduces single-dose formulation of carbetocin in India

-
Drug major Abbott on Tuesday said it has launched room-temperature-stable, single-dose formulation of carbetocin in India to help in the prevention of postpartum haemorrhage (PPH).
PPH refers to excessive blood loss of 500 ml or more after vaginal delivery and 1,000 ml or more after a caesarean procedure, within 24 hours of childbirth.
Although preventable, PPH is associated with almost 20 per cent maternal mortality in the country.
PPH, if left untreated, can result in complications like anaemia in the postpartum period or aggravate mental health problems including postnatal depression and post-traumatic stress disorder apart from other issues.
The current prevention and treatment protocol for PPH requires cold-chain storage and distribution, as well as continual administration of medicines via intravenous drip infusion, Abbott said in a statement.
This can impede access to quality healthcare for pregnant women in care settings where these requirements may not be feasible, it added.
"The room-temperature-stable formulation addresses the challenge of maintaining cold-chain storage or transportation, which helps increase access to preventive treatment for PPH, across geographies," it added.
Abbott has launched this formulation for the private market under its own brand through an in-licensing and co-marketing agreement with Ferring Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd India (Ferring), a subsidiary of the Switzerland-based global biopharmaceuticals company.
With the introduction of this room-temperature- stable carbetocin formulation in collaboration with Ferring, we are reiterating our commitment to improve maternal care, enabling both mothers and children to live through better health.
"This formulation has proven efficacy, a convenient formulation that addresses the needs for heat stability and can help with better health outcomes for mothers who just delivered a baby," Abbott India Medical Director Srirupa Das said.
Abbott initiated operations in India in 1910 and has over 12,000 employees in the country.
