Abbott profit more than doubles as medical device sales rebound

-
ALSO READ
Vaccine should be available in open market by year-end: AIIMS director
Ford puts projects with M&M on hold as it reassesses India strategy: Report
Delhi's AIIMS to test, quarantine only symptomatic health care workers
Staff shortage: AIIMS discontinues contact tracing of exposed workers
Fire breaks out at 9th floor of Delhi AIIMS; no casualty reported
-
Abbott Abbott
(Reuters) -Abbott Laboratories' quarterly profit more than doubled on Thursday, due to strength in its diagnostics business and a rebound in medical device sales.
The medical device maker and its rivals, Quest Diagnostics and Becton Dickinson and Co, banked on soaring sales of COVID-19 tests last year to cushion a lockdown-driven hit to their mainstay businesses.
But with curbs lifted and vaccinations gathering pace, demand for medical devices is returning as more people opt for non-urgent procedures.
Second-quarter sales in Abbott's diagnostics business grew nearly 63% to $3.25 billion, with COVID-19 testing-related sales at $1.3 billion, down from the previous quarter.
The company recorded sales growth of more than 11%, excluding COVID testing, on an organic basis in the quarter compared to pre-pandemic levels.
It maintained its 2021 adjusted earnings forecast of $4.30 to $4.50 per share from continuing operations.
The company's net earnings rose to $1.19 billion, or 66 cents per share, in the quarter ended June 30, from $537 million, or 30 cents per share, a year earlier.
(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar and Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU