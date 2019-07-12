Accenture names Julie Sweet as new CEO, David Rowland as executive chairman

on Friday announced the appointment of Julie Sweet, who played an integral role in the company's business and investment strategy, as its new CEO and David Rowland, currently interim CEO, as Executive Chairman.

Sweet is currently the CEO of Accenture's business in North America, that registered revenues of approximately $18 billion for fiscal 2018, serving more than 70 per cent of the Fortune 500 company.

Marge Magner, currently non-executive chair of the board, will resume her role as a lead independent director, the company said in a statement, adding these changes are effective from September one.

"Julie is the right person to lead into the future, given her strong command of our business and proven ability to drive results in our largest market," said Rowland.

Before joining Accenture, Sweet was a partner for 10 years in the law firm of Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP.

" has the most talented people and a group of leaders in our industry. Together, we will capture the next waves of growth for the company by remaining laser-focused on serving our clients, creating significant value for our shareholders and providing the best career experiences for our people," she said.

As executive chair, Rowland will continue to play a key role and be actively involved in Accenture's business.

Accenture said that there is no change to the business outlook for the fourth quarter and full fiscal 2019.