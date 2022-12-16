JUST IN
Business Standard

ACME Group forays into wind power sector with 50 MW project in Gujarat

At present, ACME operates solar power plants in 12 states and supplies electricity to 13 state discoms

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Representative Image

ACME Group on Friday announced its foray into the wind power sector with a 50 MW project in Gujarat.

The group has forayed into the wind power business and signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL), a company statement said.

At present, ACME operates solar power plants in 12 states and supplies electricity to 13 state discoms.

"ACME Group wins its first 50 MW grid-connected wind power project. This is a significant milestone as the company gears up to provide solar-wind Hybrid and RE RTC power. This is in line with ACME Group's vision to become a prominent RE RTC player," ACME Group Chief Operating Officer Sandeep Kashyap said.

The company was awarded the project through a tariff-based competitive bidding process for electricity procurement from grid-connected wind power projects.

The project should be commissioned within 24 months from the signing of the PPA.

The electricity from this project will help to light up nearly 6 million homes.

In addition to the new wind power projects, ACME is in the process of various stages of construction and commissioning of solar power projects to the tune of 2,600 MW. These are located in Rajasthan.

It has diversified into green hydrogen by setting up the world's first integrated pilot project for green hydrogen and green ammonia plant at Bikaner in Rajasthan.

ACME is setting up a large-scale green hydrogen and green ammonia project at the SEZ in Duqm, Oman. The facility aims to export green ammonia to demand centres, such as Europe and Asia, with an investment of nearly USD 5-6 billion.

In recent months, ACME has signed agreements with three state governments - Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Odisha - to set up green hydrogen and green ammonia projects.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, December 16 2022. 13:21 IST

`
