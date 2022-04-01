Acrysil to acquire UK's Tickford Orange Ltd for 11 million pounds

-
ALSO READ
HC dismisses plea against eviction of Chirag Paswan from govt bungalow
Krejcikova-Siniakova pair clinches Australian Open women's doubles title
Greater confidence now of co-existing with virus: HDFC Deepak Parekh
IMD issues orange alert for heavy rains in 6 districts in Kerala from Oct12
India Meteorological Department issues Orange alert for 11 Kerala districts
-
Acrysil Ltd, a manufacturer of composite quartz kitchen sinks, on Friday said it will fully acquire UK's Tickford Orange Ltd (TOL), a producer of solid surface products for kitchens and bathrooms, for 11 million pounds (nearly Rs 110 crore).
The acquisition will be through the company's wholly owned subsidiary Acrysil UK Ltd.
In a statement, the company said "its wholly owned subsidiary Acrysil UK Ltd has agreed to acquire 100 per cent shares of Tickford Orange Limited, UK along with its wholly owned operating subsidiary Sylmar Technology Ltd (STL)."
"Acrysil UK will acquire 100 per cent equity shares for a total consideration of 11 million. The acquisition will be funded through a mix of debt and internal accruals," the company said, adding the move is in line with its strategy to establish itself as a dominant player in the global kitchen and bathroom segment.
Acrysil Ltd Chairman and Managing Director Chirag Parekh said, "This acquisition will now allow us to further strengthen our presence and market share in the UK market and gain access to a loyal customer base thus providing potential new sales channels and cross-selling opportunities."
He further said, "The acquisition was a natural fit for us, as STL is a highly innovative company, focused on continuous R&D to create new products and to fill existing gaps in the marketplace thereby enjoying a strong brand recall and market share. This acquisition will catapult us into a new orbit of growth."
This will help Acrysil build upon its offerings within the kitchen segment and provide access to the bathroom segment, Parekh said.
STL is a manufacturer, distributor and customiser of high-quality solid surface products for kitchen and bathroom, for both domestic and commercial purposes for markets across the UK. It has three key brands Maia, Minerva and Metis. It had a turnover of 11 million pounds in 2020 and 12 million pounds in 2021.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU