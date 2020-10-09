Adani Gas cuts CNG, PNG prices amid reduction in natural gas rates

-
ALSO READ
Pradhan launches 42 CNG stations, 3 City Gate Stations of Torrent Gas
GAIL cuts gas supplies to clients by 40% after fire at ONGC plant in Surat
IMD predicts rain in parts of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand today
In pictures: States battle floods, warned about landslides
India sees highest daily jump of 17,296 Covid cases; recovery rate at 58%
-
Adani Gas on Friday cut CNG and piped cooking gas prices in various geographical areas in sync with the recent reduction in natural gas rates.
Rates have been reduced in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Gujarat, the company said in a statement.
CNG price has been reduced by Rs 1.75 per kg in Khurja in Uttar Pradesh to Rs 52.60 and that of piped cooking gas (PNG) to Rs 25.72 per cubic meter from Rs 26.83.
In Haryana's Mahendragarh and Faridabad, CNG price has been cut by Rs 1.70 and Rs 1.60 per kg, respectively.
The reduction in Ahmedabad/ Vadodara areas in Gujarat is Rs 1.31 per kg, the firm said.
"With the reduction in the already attractive CNG prices, consumers shall now accrue much higher savings as compared to petrol and diesel (up to 50 per cent savings over petrol in some Geographical Areas)," Adani Gas Ltd (AGL) said.
This, it said, will also encourage all residents in geographical areas where AGL operates, to convert their vehicles to environmental- friendly CNG and contribute to reducing carbon footprint.
The reduction in domestic PNG prices is Rs 1.11 per standard cubic meter (SCM) in Faridabad, Palwal & Khurja and Rs 1.0 per SCM in Ahmedabad and Vadodara Geographical Areas.
Adani Gas has city gas distribution network in Ahmedabad, Vadodara in Gujarat, Faridabad in Haryana and Khurja in Uttar Pradesh.
Additionally, it has commenced commercial operations in several areas allotted under recent city gas licensing rounds. These include Porbandar, Kheda, Surendranagar, Barwala, Navsari in Gujarat, Udaipur in Rajasthan, Bhind in Madhya Pradesh, Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh and Palwal in Haryana.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU