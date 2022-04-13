Adani Green becomes 8th most valued firm; overtakes Bajaj Finance, HDFC

on Wednesday became the eighth most valued firm in the country with a market valuation of Rs 4.48 lakh crore after overtaking and .

The company had on Monday entered the list of top-10 valued firms.

commanded a market valuation of Rs 4,48,050.99 crore on to take the eighth spot on the top-10 list.

Shares of the company jumped 2.70 per cent to settle at Rs 2,864.75 on . During the day, it rallied 5.75 per cent to Rs 2,950.

The company went past and to climb to the eighth position.

The market capitalisation of is at Rs 4,43,685.79 crore, while had a valuation of Rs 4,31,028.49 crore.

Shares of Adani Green have rallied 115.75 per cent so far this year.

Reliance Industries Ltd with a market valuation of Rs 17,26,714.05 crore is the country's most valued firm, followed by TCS (Rs 13,39,688.48 crore), HDFC Bank (Rs 8,12,338.57 crore), Infosys (Rs 7,35,611.35 crore), ICICI Bank (Rs 5,29,739.59 crore), Hindustan Unilever Ltd (Rs 5,05,737.77 crore), State Bank of India (Rs 4,61,848.65 crore), (Rs 4,48,050.99 crore), Bajaj Finance (Rs 4,43,685.79 crore) and HDFC (Rs 4,31,028.49 crore).

