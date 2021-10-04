Adani Green acquires SB Energy, India's largest renewables M&A deal

-
ALSO READ
We're inter-generational holders of equity: Gautam Adani on Mauritius funds
Covid-19 impact: Adani group asks AAI for more time on airport takeover
Gautam Adani not Asia's 2nd richest any more after stock market rout
Adani Electricity to roll out 700,000 smart meters for Mumbai customers
No word from Sebi on Adani Wilmar IPO being kept in abeyance: Adani Group
-
Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) has completed the acquisition of SB Energy Holdings Ltd (SB Energy India) in an all-cash deal for which definitive agreements were signed on May 18, 2021.
With this deal, SB Energy India is now a 100 per cent subsidiary of AGEL. Earlier, it was a 80:20 joint venture between Japan-based SoftBank Group Corp and Bharti Group.
The transaction pegs SB Energy India at an enterprise valuation of USD 3.5 Billion (Rs 26,000 crore) and marks the largest acquisition in the renewable energy sector in India.
Just last week, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani had announced that the Group would invest over $ 20 billion across the next 10 years in renewable energy generation.
"This transaction takes us closer to becoming the global leader in renewables," said Vneet S. Jaain, MD & CEO, AGEL.
"The addition of these high-quality large utility-scale assets from SB Energy India demonstrates Adani Green Energy's intent to accelerate India's efforts to transition towards a carbon neutral future. Our renewable energy foundations will enable an entire ecosystem of new industries that can be expected to catalyse job creation in multiple sectors."
SB Energy India has 5 GW renewable assets across four states in India through its SPVs. The portfolio holds 1,700 MW of operational renewable assets, 2,554 MW of assets under construction and 700 MW of assets near construction. Solar capacity accounts for 84 per cent of the portfolio (4,180 MW), wind-solar hybrid capacity accounts for 9 per cent (450 MW) and wind capacity accounts for 7 per cet (324 MW).
Split across 15 projects with an average project size of 330 MW, this is one of India's highest quality renewable portfolios, with many of the assets being solar park-based projects and constructed using best-in-class governance, project development, construction and operations and maintenance standards.
The value accretive acquisition boosts AGEL's operational portfolio to 5.4 GW and its overall portfolio to 19.8 GW implying a 4x growth locked-in. AGEL's counterparty mix for its overall portfolio of 19.8 GW is further reinforced with 87 per cent sovereign rated counterparties.
--IANS
sn/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU