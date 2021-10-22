Adani Green Energy subsidiary bags 450 MW wind energy project

-
ALSO READ
India needs to judiciously use land for renewable energy expansion targets
Adani vs Reliance: Stage is set for India's Green Energy Revolution
Renewable energy sector in India gets $70 bn investment in 7 years
Green certificates trading shrinks to 920,000, 6 mn inventory piles up
Green hydrogen purchase to be mandatory for some sectors: R K Singh
-
Adani Green Energy subsidiary Adani Renewable Energy Holding Fifteen has received a letter of award (LOA) for setting up a 450 MW wind energy project.
"Adani Renewable Energy Holding Fifteen Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Green Energy Limited had participated in a tender issued by Solar Energy Corporate of India Limited (SECI) for setting up 1,200 MW ISTS-connected Wind Power Project (Tranche-XI) and has received the Letter of Award (LOA) to set-up 450 MW wind power project under this tender," a BSE filing said.
The fixed tariff for this project capacity is Rs 2.70/ kWh for 25 years.
With this, AGEL now has a total renewable energy project portfolio of 20,284 MWac capacity, out of which 5,410 MWac projects are operational, 5,724 MWac projects are under construction, and 9,150 MWac projects are near construction.
Near Construction' denotes that a Letter of Award is received and PPA (power purchase agreement) to be signed.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU