Adani Ports to acquire 75% stake in Krishnapatnam Port for Rs 13,572 cr

and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), one of country's largest private port operators, on Friday announced that it would be acquiring a 75 per cent stake in Andhra Pradesh-based Krishnapatnam Port Company Limited for Rs 13,572 crore.

The proposed acquisition is the largest by till date and would be funded through internal accruals and existing cash balance, informed the Gautam Adani-led company in an exchange filing.

“This acquisition would accelerate our stride towards FY25 vision of handling 400 million tonne cargo. Given the best-in-class infrastructure and the distinct hinterland catered by Krishnapatnam Port, this acquisition will increase our market share to 27 percent (from current 22 percent),” Karan Adani, chief executive officer of was quoted as saying.

Since the acquisition is subject to regulatory approvals, the transaction is expected to be completed in 120 days, said the exchange filing.

The credit metrics of consolidated are not expected to change with this transaction and the net debt/EBITDA including Krishnapatnam Port in FY 21 is seen at around 3.2x, which is in line with the pre-acquisition of net debt/EBIDTA of 3.1x in FY19, informed the company.

CVR Group-promoted Krishnapatnam Port is a multi-cargo facility, which handled 54million tonne in FY19.

“We expect the port to grow to 100 million tonne in around 7 years and expect the EBIDTA to double in around 4 years,” said the company.

With this acquisition, the company has further strengthened its position on the east coast of India. is already operating Ennore and Kattupalli (Tamil Nadu), Vizag (Andhra Pradesh), and Dhamra (Odisha) ports and terminals on the east coast.

Making it amply clear that its capacity enhancement plans over the next few years would also include inorganic growth route, Adani Ports’ net debt/EBITDA has been on a roller-coaster ride last few years though is at a comfortable position at present, keeping enough room for more deals. (see chart)

Last week, forayed into cold chain logistics via acquisition of 40.25 percent stake in Snowman Logistics Ltd from promoter Gateway Distriparks Ltd. It was Adani Ports’ logistics arm Adani Logistics that did the stake buy.

Post this acquisition, brokerages are of the view that the company would set its eyes on National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT)–listed Dighi port which will give Adani Group the presence in the state of Maharashtra.

“Dighi looks like Adani Ports’ next acquisition as it will give it presence in Maharashtra,” said a Mumbai-based analyst on condition of anonymity.