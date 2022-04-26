Tata Coffee's Q4 profit rises by 12% to Rs 64.28 crore

(TCL) on Tuesday reported a 12.04 per cent growth in its consolidated profit to Rs 64.28 crore during the quarter ended March.

The company's profit stood at Rs 57.37 crore during the corresponding quarter of 2020-21, TCL said in a BSE filing.

Revenue from operations witnessed a growth of 10.99 per cent to Rs 656.26 crore during the quarter under review, compared to Rs 591.23 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal.

For the year 2021-22, TCL's consolidated profit grew by 10.32 per cent to Rs 233.40 crore, compared to Rs 211.55 crore in the previous year.

Revenue from operations for FY22 grew by 4.81 per cent to Rs 2,363.5 crore against Rs 2,254.95 crore in the previous year.

"The performance of our Instant Coffee business continues to be robust. There is, however, continuing inflationary pressure on costs. Our Plantation performance on Green Bean Coffee and Pepper during the year have also been strong, aided by improved realisations. Our subsidiary, Eight O'Clock Coffee (EOC) has recorded improved performance during the quarter owing to better realisations and favourable channel mix," TCL Managing Director Chacko P Thomas said.

Company's shares on Tuesday closed at Rs 224.10, up 2.80 per cent on BSE.

