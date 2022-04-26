Tata Coffee's Q4 profit rises by 12% to Rs 64.28 crore

-
ALSO READ
TCL Electronics announces its first laptop 'TCL Book 14 Go' at CES 2022
TCL Electronics clocks revenue of nearly $30 bn in first 3 quarters of 2021
Coffee Day defaults Rs 480 crore on loan repayment, securities
Reduce import duty on coffee, Papua New Guinea to urge India
Tata Consumer Products to recast its India and overseas businesses
-
Tata Coffee (TCL) on Tuesday reported a 12.04 per cent growth in its consolidated profit to Rs 64.28 crore during the quarter ended March.
The company's profit stood at Rs 57.37 crore during the corresponding quarter of 2020-21, TCL said in a BSE filing.
Revenue from operations witnessed a growth of 10.99 per cent to Rs 656.26 crore during the quarter under review, compared to Rs 591.23 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal.
For the year 2021-22, TCL's consolidated profit grew by 10.32 per cent to Rs 233.40 crore, compared to Rs 211.55 crore in the previous year.
Revenue from operations for FY22 grew by 4.81 per cent to Rs 2,363.5 crore against Rs 2,254.95 crore in the previous year.
"The performance of our Instant Coffee business continues to be robust. There is, however, continuing inflationary pressure on costs. Our Plantation performance on Green Bean Coffee and Pepper during the year have also been strong, aided by improved realisations. Our subsidiary, Eight O'Clock Coffee (EOC) has recorded improved performance during the quarter owing to better realisations and favourable channel mix," TCL Managing Director Chacko P Thomas said.
Company's shares on Tuesday closed at Rs 224.10, up 2.80 per cent on BSE.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU