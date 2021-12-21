Advertising volumes on TV grow 3% in Nov, more brands using the medium

-
ALSO READ
ASCI launches 'Advertising Advice' for brands to check code violation
There are 356 million mobile video viewers in India, says report
SC asks Sebi to not take coercive steps against NDTV promoters
SC asks Sebi to respond to pleas of NDTV promoters against levy of penalty
Fake TRP case: Arnab Goswami named as accused in second chargesheet
-
Advertising volumes on television grew 3 per cent to 156 million seconds in November when compared to the year-ago period, the Broadcast Audience Research Council said on Monday.
However, going by the number of advertisers, the number of brands using the medium to reach out was the highest at 4,669 in November, the body said.
"Despite economic challenges that were accelerated with the second wave of COVID-19, legacy advertisers continued to increase spends on TV, and new brands placed faith in the medium to ensure that they were able to stay connected with their TG (target group), it's head for client partnerships and revenue function, Aditya Phatak, said.
He said there was a double digit growth in languages like Malayalam, Bhojpuri and Telugu, which indicates a growing propensity among brands to use regional languages to further their messaging.
The overall volumes were 31 per cent higher when compared with November 2019, before the onset of pandemic when the economic growth was on a downhill trajectory.
The reporting month recorded 2,911 advertisers pedaling their 4,669 brands on the mass medium, it said, adding there was a 14 per cent growth in advertisers and 13 per cent in brands as compared to November 2019.
Nearly a fifth of advertisers and brands were new in the month, it added.
The banking, financial services and insurance industry reported an over 60 per cent growth in ad booking when compared to the preceding month of October 2021 at 3.8 million seconds, signalling a bounce back.
E-Commerce registered a 37 per cent growth with 15.5 million seconds of Ad Volumes in November 2021, as compared with the year-ago period.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU