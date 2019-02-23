Aero India 2019: Aeron Systems' technology draws Kalyani Group's interest

On Friday, the $3-billion Kalyani Group, which is making a determined foray into defence, announced an understanding with Aeron Systems, a tiny, Pune-based high-technology firm, at Aero India 2019 in Bengaluru. “Kalyani Group and Aeron Systems, a Pune-based smart technology firm, developing indigenous Inertial Navigation Systems (INS) and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, have reached an understanding to explore investment options into Aeron Systems, with the former coming on board as a strategic investor,” said a Kalyani Group announcement.

However, there was no ...