JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Axis Bank Q1 net up 94% YoY at Rs 2,160 cr on sharp dip in provisions
Business Standard

After Airtel, VIL also lines up new postpaid plans for corporate users

The plans include Rs 299 (30GB data quota), Rs 349 (40GB data quota), Rs 399 (60 GB data quota), Rs 499 (100GB data quota).

Topics
Vodafone | Airtel

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Vodafone Idea

The enterprise arm of Vodafone Idea (VIL), Vi Business, on Monday announced a range of new postpaid plans for corporate customers and said upgraded plans would be bundled with various benefits.

With 'Work from Home', 'Learn from Home', and 'Entertainment from Home' emerging as the "new way of living" amid the pandemic-induced social distancing norms, customers too have evolved with their needs and requirement of high-speed data.

"Keeping this in mind, Vi Business the enterprise arm of VIL, today announced a range of new postpaid plans for its corporate customers. The upgraded plans will be bundled with range of exclusive benefits," the company said in a statement.

Vi 'Business Plus' plans would enable corporate customers to strike the right balance between business objectives and employee preferences in an increasingly hybrid working environment.

The plans include Rs 299 (30GB data quota), Rs 349 (40GB data quota), Rs 399 (60 GB data quota), Rs 499 (100GB data quota).

"Existing Vi Business Corporate customers will be upgraded to the new Business Plus Plans, as applicable, from their subsequent billing cycles," the statement added.

The benefits of upgraded plans listed out by the company include mobile security, Vi Movies and TV and Disney+ Hotstar VIP, and unique profile tunes via Vi Caller Tunes.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, July 26 2021. 19:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.