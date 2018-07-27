After DoT's nod, Vodafone-Idea merger awaits dissolution order of NCLT

The proposed merger of India, Mobile Services and to form Idea now awaits the dissolution order of the (NCLT), Mumbai Bench, for VMSL and VIL.

The (DoT) has given its nod to the proposed merger which is expected to create India's largest telecom service provider.

"The merger is now subject to National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench, passing the dissolution order of VMSL and VIL, which is expected shortly," said in a regulatory filing to the BSE on Friday.

and Aditya Birla Group-promoted on March 20, 2017 announced their much-awaited amalgamation.

Chairman will be the Non-Executive Chairman of the merged company, while the current Chief Operating Officer of Vodafone India, Balesh Sharma will become the Chief Executive.

is expected to have a subscriber base of over 400 million.