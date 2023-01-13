JUST IN
After Fifa, Reliance to offer free digital streaming of IPL 2023: Report
Tata eyes India, Europe for EV cell manufacturing; plans 10 new models
Apax Partner plans to sell Shriram Capital stake to raise Rs 2,250 crore
Twitter Singapore staff told to WFH as landlord walks them out for no rent
Hamleys, Archies and WHSmith toys seized for lack of BIS quality mark
NCLT adjourns Zee Entertainment lenders' pleas against merger to Feb 2
Better bench strength: IT hirings seen at pre-Covid levels in FY24
HCLTech becomes Mattel's primary digital transformation partner
Guyana President makes strong investment pitch to attract India Inc
Larsen & Toubro sells business division to subsidiary LTTS for Rs 800 crore
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Tata eyes India, Europe for EV cell manufacturing; plans 10 new models
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

After Fifa, Reliance to offer free digital streaming of IPL 2023: Report

After its free live streaming of FIFA World Cup on the JioCinema app, Reliance is reportedly looking to disrupt the live sports streaming market as it plans to do digital broadcast of IPL for free

Topics
FIFA | Reliance Jio | IPL

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Reliance Jio to roll out 5G in major Indian cities by October 2022.

After its free live streaming of FIFA World Cup on the JioCinema app last year, Reliance is reportedly looking to disrupt the live sports streaming market as it plans to do digital broadcast of the 2023 season of Indian Premier League (IPL) for free.

This development comes after Viacom18 tested a similar model, broadcasting the FIFA World Cup 2022 for free on Reliance's JioCinema App. The matches were streamed on the app, as well as on TV channels such as Sports18 and Sports18 HD, making it a hit.

Now as per a The Hindu Businessline report, Reliance-owned Viacom18, who purchased the digital media rights of IPL seasons 2023 through 2027 for a whopping amount of Rs 23,758 crore, is exploring several strategies to execute the same plan -- free streaming -- for IPL.

The report also added that Reliance may also offer products for free to corner market share.

If this happens, it will be the first time that IPL will be available for free viewing. Viacom18 is eyeing to give competition to its competitor, Disney-Star, which still holds the DTH rights to the league.

--IANS

ak/cs

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on FIFA

First Published: Fri, January 13 2023. 07:38 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.