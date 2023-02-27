Air India's order for 470 aircraft will be worth $70 billion: CEO Wilson

Air India's order for 470 aircraft from and will be worth $70 billion, the company's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Campbell Wilson said on Monday. While addressing a virtual conference, he added that the process of integration of with is underway and is now awaiting approval from regulatory bodies.

Wilson said that the plans to fund the order with a combination of many resources, including internal cash flow, shareholder equity and sale-and-leaseback of aircraft.

New aircraft will start entering the fleet from the end of this year through the end of the decade, to both transform the fleet and power significant network and capacity expansion.

On February 14, the airlines announced an order of 470 planes, including 70 wide-body aircraft. 220 of these will be bough from and 250 from . The airlines also has an option to purchase another 370 planes.

On Monday, Wilson said that has enormous potential and efforts are on to make the group a significant international player.

Wilson said that there are three steps to that process. One of competition clearance, the second is DGCA's regulatory perspective and the third is the merger of the two . Currently, in the first phase, the and merger will move to the second phase to get approval for merger following CCI nod.

"We are in the process of first phase seeking competition clearance," he added.

