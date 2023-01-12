JUST IN
Air India to launch 12 weekly flights to London Gatwick airport from March

Air India also operates three flights each from Amritsar and Delhi to Birmingham in the UK every week

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Air India. Photo: Bloomberg
Air India | Photo: Bloomberg

Air India will launch 12 weekly flights to London Gatwick airport as well as operate additional services to London Heathrow airport from March, as the Tata group-owned airline strengthens its international network.

The new and additional flights to the UK will start from March 26.

"To Gatwick, Air India will operate a thrice-a-week service from cities such as Amritsar, Ahmedabad, Goa, and Kochi, and is the only scheduled airline to offer direct services to the UK's second largest airport," the airline said in a release on Thursday.

Besides, the carrier will add five weekly frequencies to London Heathrow airport.

The weekly flights from Delhi will increase to 17, from 14 currently, while that from Mumbai will go up to 14, from 12 at present.

Air India also operates three flights each from Amritsar and Delhi to Birmingham in the UK every week.

Currently, the airline has 32 weekly flights to the UK.

"This is part of the airline's ongoing endeavour to spread its wings on the international aviation map, hence, increasing its market share on international routes.

"The robust enhancement of operations is one of the major pillars of Vihaan.AI, Air India's transformational road map," the release said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, January 12 2023. 18:58 IST

