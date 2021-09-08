Air India to operate first ever non-stop Hyderabad-London flight

-
: Air India is set to commence its first ever non-stop service between Hyderabad and London, with the first flight arriving here from the UK capital on Thursday.
The same flight will depart to London on September 10 strengthening the connectivity on the India-UK sector, a press release from the carrier said.
The flight will operate twice a week with a Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft with a capacity of 256 seats, including 18 in Business Class and 238 in Economy Class configuration. The flight from Hyderabad to London will operate twice a week on Mondays and Fridays.
The total flight time on this route will be 10 hours and 30 minutes from Hyderabad to London and 9 hours 20 minutes from London to Hyderabad, depending on the wind speed and other conditions on that particular day, the release said.
At present, Air India operates non-stop flights to London from Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Amritsar, Kochi, Ahmedabad and Goa.
Air India has been playing a major role in the Government's epic 'Vande Bharat Mission' and Air Transport Bubble Arrangement to fly people, left stranded due to the air route restrictions, back home. So far, Air India has flown over 40 lakh people and, the mission continues, it added.
