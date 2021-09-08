Google Workspace announces innovations to bridge hybrid work gaps

-
ALSO READ
All border fencing gaps with Pak, B'desh to be filled by 2022: Amit Shah
Covid crisis: Flexible workspace options to soar as firms expand capacity
Flexible workspace IWG expands into Rajasthan, Punjab to meet demand
UK imposes export bar on 1-mn pound colonial era Mughal dagger, scabbard
Google Wifi app getting rolled into Google Home app, says Report
-
To help employees, Google on Wednesday announced major advancements that further the company's vision for hybrid work with a single connected experience in Google Workspace.
These advancements include the rollout of spaces in Chat, along with new meeting enhancements and conferencing hardware to help organisations bridge the gaps as they navigate new hybrid work environments.
"As some people return to the office, teams need that ability to flexibly collaborate from anywhere, anytime," Google Workspace's Senior Director of Product Management, Sanaz Ahari, said in a statement.
"The innovations we're bringing to customers today help bridge the gaps of virtual and in-person collaboration. I'm especially excited about spaces -- a new, dedicated place in Google Workspace -- to share information, advance projects, and build community as teammates," Ahari added.
Spaces are unique in that they are tightly integrated with Google Workspace tools like Calendar, Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides, Meet, and Tasks, providing a better way for people to engage in topic-based discussions, share knowledge and ideas, move projects forward and build communities and team culture.
Spaces help users to see the full history, context and content of conversations, so everyone can follow along and jump in to contribute at any time.
In the coming weeks and months, Google will add even more unique features in spaces to help teams stay organised, the company said.
In addition to indicating the virtual or physical presence in meeting invites, team members can now set their working location in Calendar, regularly or by segmentable working hours.
Meet calling complements Meet's more structured, scheduled video meetings and better supports the ebbs and flows of hybrid work by allowing for more spontaneous connections.
Google intends to bring Meet calling to all the natural endpoints in Workspace where you'd initiate an ad-hoc call including chats, contact cards, and spaces, the company said.
--IANS
vc/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU