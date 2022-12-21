JUST IN
Business Standard

Airtel launches 5G services in Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Imphal

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Wednesday announced the launch of high-speed 5G services in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar.

airtel 5G | Ahmedabad | Gandhinagar

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Wednesday announced the launch of high-speed 5G services in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar.

The company also announced the roll out of 5G services in Imphal.

In a statement anouncing that 5G services have gone live in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar, the company said that the services are currently operational at SG Highway, Memnagar, Satellite, Navrangpura, Sabarmati, Motera, Chandkheda, South Bopal, Gomtipur, Memco, Bapunagar in Ahmedabad and Koba, Raysan, Sargasan, Pethapur and other key locations in Gandhinagar town.

Airtel said it plans to augment the network making its services available across the city over time.

"Airtel 5G Plus services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the roll out," the telco said.

Customers with 5G enabled devices will enjoy the high speed network at no extra cost until the roll out is more widespread.

Airtel '5G Plus' will bolster the full portfolio of services that the company offers. In addition, it will allow superfast access to high definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more.

In a separate statement on the launch of 5G in Imphal (Manipur), Airtel said the high speed services are currently operational at Akampat area, War Cemetery, Dewlahland area, Takyelpat area, RIMS Imphal area, New Secretariat, Babupara area, Nagaram, Ghari, Uripok, Sagolband and other select locations.

"...Airtel will augment its network making its services available across the city in due course of time," the company said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, December 21 2022. 17:25 IST

