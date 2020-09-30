Airtel launches Airtel Secure to help businesses tackle cyber threats

on Wednesday announced the launch of Secure to help businesses tide over rising cyber threats.

The company claims that Secure is India’s most comprehensive suite of services and brings cutting-edge solutions to customers through partnerships with global leaders.

India, which is now the world’s second largest internet market, ranks fifth globally when it comes to incidents of cyber-attacks and frauds. In fact, the Indian market is expected to cross $13 billion by 2025, according to the Data Security Council of India.

This is largely driven by businesses shifting processes to cloud and digital platforms to serve their customers better, they are also encountering increasing incidents of sophisticated cyber-attacks that can come from anywhere and have the potential to severely disrupt operations.





“At Airtel, we constantly ask our customers what more we can do to help them in their digital transformation journeys. Through these conversations, we have heard that is a critical requirement. Airtel Secure has been built to serve this need. It combines Airtel’s robust network security with cutting-edge solutions delivered through global partnerships so as to deliver end-to-end managed security services," Gopal Vittal, MD & CEO (India and South Asia), said.

Airtel and Cisco also announced that they will jointly bring to market a wide range of cutting-edge security solutions that secure networks, endpoints, applications and the Cloud. These advanced security solutions will be available to businesses as well as government entities under Airtel Secure.

Through the partnership with Cisco, Airtel will have access to advanced monitoring, analysis and investigation of malicious code and be able to protect people and information in an automated manner.

Chuck Robbins, President and CEO, Cisco said “Airtel will now be able to help customers streamline operations with integrated threat and security management through Cisco's security portfolio. Delivered as managed security services (MSS), these offerings will benefit Airtel's enterprise as well as small business customers, allowing customers to reduce their technology-capex investment and maximise efficiency.