Airtel ties up with Amazon to sell AWS solutions to companies in India

Telecom service provider on Wednesday announced a multi-year, strategic collaboration agreement with Web Services (AWS) to deliver a “comprehensive set of innovative cloud solutions to large enterprise and small and medium enterprise (SME) customers in India”.

Airtel serves over 2,500 large enterprises and more than a million emerging businesses and with an integrated product portfolio, including Airtel Cloud, a multi-cloud product and solutions business.

Airtel Cloud will build an AWS Cloud Practice supported by AWS Professional Services, as well as develop differentiated Airtel Cloud products and capabilities leveraging AWS services, Airtel’s data centre capabilities, and Airtel’s network and telecoms offerings. Airtel customers will benefit from an integrated sales, consulting, and support approach from both companies, and improved security, scalability, and cloud management capabilities.

Additionally, Airtel leverages AWS services for development of its digital applications. Airtel is also a delivery partner for AWS Direct Connect, a cloud service solution that makes it easy to establish a dedicated network connection from a customer’s premises to AWS, providing customers with “increased bandwidth throughput, consistent network performance, and private connectivity”.

“I am delighted with the expansion of our relationship with Airtel. Indian are using the cloud to innovate, and in order to operate at an increased scale and speed. Many need partners like Airtel, with deep cloud expertise and an industry-focused approach to support them,” said Puneet Chandok, president, commercial business (India and South Asia), Internet Services.

Through multiple strategic alliances, Airtel Cloud already provides data centre services, managed services, and cloud services to top Indian and global enterprises, start-ups, SMEs, and governments.